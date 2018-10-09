What Time Are the 2018 American Music Awards?

The 2018 American Music Awards take place on Tuesday, Oct. 9, airing live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. The annual event will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and will find music’s biggest stars vying for the honors.

Performers during the night include Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Shawn Mendes with Zedd, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Benny Blanco with Halsey and Khalid, Mariah Carey, Ella Mai, Twenty One Pilots, Ciara and Cardi B with J Balvin and Bad Bunny. Panic! At the Disco will also perform a Queen Tribute and Gladys Knight will lead a tribute to Aretha Franklin while Jennifer Lopez will debut a new song from her upcoming film, Second Act.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lopez previewed her performance with a video of rehearsals shared on Instagram, revealing that the song is titled “Limitless.”

View this post on Instagram Limitless tomorrow on the American Music Awards #secondact #amas A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Oct 8, 2018 at 4:47pm PDT

Taylor Swift will open the show, with the star revealing the news on Oct. 2 with a video on Instagram featuring her cat Meredith.

“Good morning, America. It’s Taylor,” Swift began. “I just wanted to say I’m going to be opening up the American Music Awards with a performance. So I wanted to —”

At that point, Meredith started to walk away, with her owner intoning, “Don’t be too excited about it, my God.”

In the video’s caption, Swift revealed that she will be performing “I Did Something Bad” from her 2017 album, Reputation.

“I’m opening up the American Music Awards with a performance of ‘I Did Something Bad,’” she wrote. “Meredith is not excited, but I am.”

Carrie Underwood will also take the stage for the first performance of her song “Spinning Bottles” from her recently released album Cry Pretty. Underwood’s performance will be her first major awards show performance since revealing she is pregnant, and the singer’s baby bump was on full display in a shot she shared from rehearsals.

The show can be watched live on television or streamed on the ABC app on a smartphone or tablet. Viewers can also watch the show live on ABC.com by selecting “LIVE” and signing in with their television provider.

The awards will be hosted by Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross for the second year in a row.

Photo Credit: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer/TAS18