‘Westworld’: Jimmi Simpson Confirms He’s Back for Season 2

Westworld star Jimmi Simpson confirmed his involvement on the HBO hit series’ second season. But he wouldn’t give any more details, according to The Wrap.

“I thought it was already a thing,” Simpson said when a reporter asked him if he’d be coming back for the sophomore season of the HBO series. “But now that you’re asking me, I’m gonna shut up.”

Simpson was attending a Television Critics Association panel Tuesday for his new show, Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.

Westworld fans will remember the shocking reveal near the end of the series’ first season that Simpson character, William, was actually a younger version of The Man In Black (Ed Harris).

Since the first season ended on this reveal, viewers were left to wonder if they would see more flashbacks exploring Simpson’s character and his connection to the oldest host in the park, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood).

“I wish there was exploration between the time when William’s heart is broken and we see the result. I’ll say that,” Simpson said at the panel. “I want to know how much it takes and how hard he tried not to go there. But, I don’t write the story, you know? But that’s for me … Yeah, I love that.”

At least we know he will be coming back now, so let the theories begin.