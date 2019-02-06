Wendy Williams’ Staff Reportedly Angry Over ‘Emotional’ Conversation With Nick Cannon

The Wendy Williams Show‘s staff is upset following guest host Nick Cannon‘s “emotional” phone call with the talk show host, who is currently taking an “extended break” due to complications related to Graves’ disease.

According to The Daily Mail, the talk show’s staff is “fuming” after Cannon explained a phone call he recently had with Williams, in which she updated him on her health and potential return. Now, production insiders and others behind-the-scenes of the show are angry that Williams is keeping them in the dark regarding her health, with some even casting doubt about her health scare.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She’s managed to keep the real reason for her absence a secret, however you can’t leak something that no one knows,” one insider told the outlet. “She’ll allegedly pick up the phone for Nick Cannon but she can’t tell us what is going on.”

During Tuesday’s episode of the talk show, Cannon informed the audience that Williams was doing “amazing,” “sounded so strong,” and was spending time with and receiving support from her “family unit.” The call came weeks after Williams announced she would be taking a hiatus, with the star remaining mum ever since.

“After she made that ratchety appearance at CVS in Florida last week we knew her excuses weren’t true. She looked disheveled, she didn’t look sick,” another source added, alluding to the fact that her absence may really be the result of rumored trouble in her marriage to Kevin Hunter.

“We’re all hoping that she is finally getting her personal life in order and kicking Kevin to the curb so none of us have to deal with him ever again. We’ve kept her secrets for years and dealt with him – but enough is enough,” the source added. “She should’ve booted him out when his girlfriend was publicly revealed, but of course she kept living a lie – all is definitely not well in the house of Hunter.”

Other sources claimed that Williams’ “extended break,” her third in a year, is leading to many behind-the-scenes to seek “jobs elsewhere” and that the guest hosts stepping in for Williams “are being used as on-air auditions of sorts” in the case that Williams doesn’t return, the talk show is canceled, or the network creates a spinoff to up ratings.

“We’re worried, we have bills to pay – who says she is ever coming back. The last thing any of us want is for the show to be cancelled,” a source said. “Just remember – the show is called Wendy. So it needs Wendy Williams back.”

Williams has not yet commented on when she may make her return to her namesake talk show.