Wendy Williams to Return to Show After Health Forced Month-Long Absence

Wendy Williams will return to her daytime talk show next month following a two-month hiatus.

The talk show host, who had announced her “extended break” back in January, will return to The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, March 4, nearly two-and-a-half-months since her last appearance on the show, according to an announcement made via the show’s official Instagram account.

“Wendy Williams is an incredible talent with the most unique voice in daytime,” Debmar-Mercury, the distributor and producer of the show, said in a statement. “We can’t wait to welcome her back to her iconic purple chair on the set of her show on Monday, March 4th.”

“We so appreciate all of the guest hosts and panelists who filled in for Wendy during this time,” the statement continued. “These people are, and always will be, true family to the show. And we want to thank all of the loyal and supportive fans who have been with us for 10 years now. And of course, we thank our station and business partners, who stepped up in such a supportive way.”

Williams also released a statement addressing her return, stating, “Salute to Debmar-Mercury for believing from the start and thanks to my staff for tirelessly holding it down for me.”

The daytime talk show host had last appeared on The Wendy Williams Show on Friday, Dec. 21, with Williams announcing that she would be taking a week-long hiatus as she healed from a hairline fracture to her shoulder. That initial break was extended an additional week, though just before Williams was slated to return on Jan. 4, it was announced that she would be taking an “extended break” due to complications related to her Graves’ disease diagnosis.

“Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being,” the statement read. “Wendy thanks everyone in advance for their well-wishes and for respecting her and The Hunter Family’s privacy during this time.”

“For over ten years, Wendy has been a vital part of the Debmar-Mercury family. We wholeheartedly support Wendy in this decision to take the time she needs and we will welcome her back with open arms the moment she is ready,” Debmar-Murcury added.

In Williams’ absence, a number of guest hosts stepped in to fill her role, including Nick Cannon, who said during one episode that Williams was doing “amazing.”

The Wendy Williams Show will air reruns the week of February 25th and will return with original episodes starting on Monday, March 4th.