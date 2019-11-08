‘Weeds’ Sequel in the Works at Starz

Weeds is getting a sequel series at a new network, and its original star is coming back. Starz announced Thursday plans for a follow up show to dark comedy series Weeds is currently in the works at the cable network with Lionsgate Television producing. Variety, who first broke the news, revealed original series star Mary Louise Parker is set to reprise her role on the potential new show.

The outlet revealed the new show would pick up 10 years after the events of the original and taking on the era of legalization. Parker is also set as a producer for the new show, which comes from writer and executive producer Victoria Morrow, who previously worked as a writer and eventually co-executive producer on the original.

Original series creator Jenji Kohan is reportedly not attached to the project at this time.

The outlet writes Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer confirmed the news of the sequel in an earnings call, where he referred to the show as “Weeds 4.20.”

“As excited as we are about our new series, I want to remind everyone that ‘the old is also new,’ and we’re pleased to be bringing two of the most acclaimed shows in television history, Mad Men and Weeds, to the global syndication marketplace next year,” Feltheimer told the outlet. “We will be launching the marketing campaign for Mad Men, winner of 16 Emmys and five Golden Globes during its eight-year run, later this month. And we’re thrilled to be back in business with series star and producer Mary Louise Parker on what we’re calling ‘Weeds 4.20,’ already in active development at Starz, as we prepare a comprehensive and integrated rollout for one of television’s most beloved properties.”

Weeds first aired on Showtime in 2005 and ended after eight seasons and over 100 episodes in 2012. The show received positive feedback from critics at the beginning, and was nominated for 20 nominations during its run. Parker was nominated for her work as Nancy Botwin several times in the best actress in a comedy category. Elizabeth Perkins also received nominations for best supporting actress in a comedy series.

Should “Weeds 4.20” be greenly to series, it would join other half-hour dramedies at the network including Vida and Sweetbitter.

Weeds is the latest sequel series announcement of the week. ABC announced Wednesday they are working on a follow up to hit series Revenge, which will feature the return of a fan-favorite character and a new Latinx main character seeking to avenge her family.