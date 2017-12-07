Wednesday’s TV Ratings: ‘Criminal Minds’ Ties Series Low

Despite winning the night with an average of 7 million viewers, one CBS show had a less than stellar performance.

Criminal Minds‘ Wednesday night TV ratings were nothing to be proud of. Drawing in 5.3 million viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, the CBS show tied series lows. While Survivor (8.9 mil/1.8) and SEAL Team (6.8 mil/1.1) were both even in the demo, star Shemar Moore’s show scored its largest audience.

Fox’s Empire was the real winner of the night. Bouncing back from the series low it hit last week, it drew 5.7 million viewers, up 13 percent, and a 1.8 rating, up six percent. Following after, Star was even, with 4 million total viewers and a 1.2 demo rating.

On ABC, The Goldbergs (5.4 mil/1.5), Speechless (4.3 mil/1.1), and Modern Family (5.8 mil/1.7) all held steady. American Housewives rebounded from last week’s lows with 4.6 million viewers and a 1.2 rating, and Designated Survivor (3.9 mil/0.7) hit its smallest audience to date and kept even with its series low.

Both SVU (6.2 mil/1.3) and Chicago PD (6.5 mil/1.2) dipped.

The CW’s Riverdale (1.46 mil/0.5) and Dynasty (0.69 mil/0.2) were even.