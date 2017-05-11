Watch: Nicole Kidman Has Savage Response For Rude Chef

Before criticizing Nicole Kidman‘s cooking skills, beware that she will give honest feedback on the food you’ve prepared too.

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis stopped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new restaurant and give the host and her guest a cooking lesson, but things did not go as planned.

They all attempted to make risotto balls, which the actress took a minute to accomplish, leading the chef to point out her struggles.

“Nicole, have you made meatballs or anything?” De Laurentiis asks, prompting an annoyed look from the Big Little Lies star.

So when Kidman and DeGeneres sampled her pizza, it’s no surprise that they weren’t feeling too generous with the praise.

“It’s a little tough,” Kidman says bluntly.

Watch the hilarious segment above and try not to applaud Kidman for her perfect level of sass. It was a flawless clap back for someone who is far from a flawless clapper.

