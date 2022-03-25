‘Walker’ Season 3 Renewal Revealed by The CW

The CW has renewed its hit revival series Walker for a third season. The network ordered a new installment of the show along with several others: All American (season 5), Riverdale (season 7), The Flash (season 9), Nancy Drew (season 4), Kung Fu (season 3), Superman & Lois (season 3).

“As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier, will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilizing some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond,” CW Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz said in a press release, per Entertainment Weekly. “These dramas are also important to our overall digital strategy, as they are some of our most-streamed and socially-engaged programming, and we look forward to adding more new and returning series to help strengthen and expand our multi-platform footprint.”

Walker is currently preparing to air the last two episodes of Season 2 within the next few weeks on March 31 and April 7. With its leading star Jared Padalecki, the reboot of Chuck Norris’ western drama has become a major attraction on the network since its January 2021 premiere.

The reimagined take on the original series colors the Texas Ranger with more complexity as viewers watched him struggle with grief and the path to figuring out how to build his relationship with his child following the death of his wife. Along the way, he finds support from his new partner at work as he investigates his wife’s death.

Lindsey Morgan, Molly Hagan, Mitch Pileggi, Keegan Allen, Violet Brinson, Coby Bell, Kale Culley, Jeff Pierre, Paula Marshall, Dave Annable, and Amara Zaragoza join Padalecki among the cast. Though, Morgan likely won’t be in Season 3 after her character turned in her badge to her partner in the midseason finale. Anna Fricke, Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, and Jessica Yu are attached as executive producers alongside Padalecki.

It’s worth noting that the network has also ordered a pilot episode for a Walker prequel series in light of the show’s success. Walker: Independence takes place in the 1800s as Abby Walker sets out West with her husband when she’s suddenly forced to watch her husband die in a gruesome murder. Walker drops everything as she embarks on a revenge plot leading her to Independence, Texas.