‘The Voice’ and ‘Good Doctor’ Lead Monday Night Ratings

The Good Doctor and The Voice proved to be the true champions of Monday night TV, giving each other stiff competition to claim the title of most-watched show of the night.

Ultimately, it was ABC‘s The Good Doctor that took the crown, with 10.5 million viewers and a 1.9 rating in the key 18-49 demo. Dancing with the Stars was only slightly behind that, with 10.1 million viewers and a 1.5 rating in the demo, up significantly from last week. All in all, ABC won the night with a 1.7 and 10.3 million viewers.

NBC came in second place with a 1.6 and 8 million viewers. Both The Voice (9.5 mil/1.9) and The Brave (5.1 mil/1.0) remained steady with the previous week’s ratings.

Elsewhere on TV, Fox saw freshman drama The Gifted (3 mil/0.9) dip below Lucifer (3.6 mil/1.), which was even.

CBS had a disappointing night with the season 2 premiere of Man With a Plan (5.4 mil/1.0), which slipped significantly in both measures from its series premiere last October. Superior Donuts (5 mil/0.5) also slipped, while Kevin Can Wait (6.1 mil/1.2), 9JKL (4.4 mil/0.8), and Scorpion (4.7 mil/0.8) were all even.

The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1.4 million viewers, claiming fifth place. Supergirl (1.9 mil/0.5) held even, but Valor (0.98 mil/0.2) dropped in both measurements.