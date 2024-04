Vanderpump Rules: Scheana EXPLODES on Tom Sandoval Over Affair | Season 11, Episode 13 RECAP

It's Tom Sandoval vs. Scheana Shay on this week's Vanderpump Rules, as Tom calls out Scheana for her past affair with Eddie Cibrian - to explosive results. Jax Taylor's return sparks a confrontation with Katie Maloney. PopCulture's Social Call recaps Vanderpump Rules Season 11, Episode 13.