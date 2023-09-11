Josh Duhamel Introduces New 'Buddy Games' Competition Series

'CBS' BUDDY GAMES unites six teams of four deep-rooted friends, who met at various stages of their lives, at a stunning lakeside location for a nostalgic adult summer camp adventure. 'Ride or dies' get the chance to play "buddy games" where they will relive their glory days and compete in an assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges in the outdoors while bunking together in the same lake house."