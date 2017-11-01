VH1 Cancels ‘Daytime Divas’ After One Season

VH1 has cancelled the scripted series Daytime Divas after only one season.

Deadline confirmed the news on Tuesday, and it also signals several other programming moves for the network.

Fellow scripted shows The Breaks and Hit the Floor are moving to BET. This makes VH1 a network with only unscripted shows.

Daytime Divas was based the book Satan’s Sisters by former The View co-host Star Jones.

The show was loosely inspired by Jones’ time on the daytime staple. It centered around the clashing personalities of five daytime talk show hosts and the drama in their lives.

Vanessa Williams, Tichina Arnold, Chloe Bridges, Camille Guaty and Fiona Gubelmann all starred in the short-lived series.

The show only ran for one 10-episode season, which aired in June-July 2017.

Neither Jones nor Williams have publicly commented on the cancellation.