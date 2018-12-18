‘Veep’ Is Filming Its Final Scenes Today, Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says

The final episode of Veep was filmed on Tuesday, according to the star Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Louis-Dreyfus took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to commemorate seven successful seasons of her HBO political comedy. The actress posted a promo photo for the show, informing fans that she and the rest of the crew had wrapped filming for good.

“Today is our final shooting day on this glorious show,” she wrote, tagging the series’ Twitter account. In no time, the tweet got likes and retweets from fans who were sad to see the series go.

“This show has brought me such joy,” wrote MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. “Thank you for it.”

“I’m gonna miss the show so much,” added another fan with a frowny-face.

“Devastating!” a third person tweeted. “I am so in love with this show and ALL of its amazing cast. Thank you for years of endless laughs!”

Other fans dropped in GIFs from the show to express how they were feeling, including the several clips of Louis-Dreyfus’ character, Selina Meyer, acting emotional or speechless.

It has been a long road to get to the final season of Veep, and some fans are just glad that it is airing at all. Louis-Dreyfus lost her father in 2016 and her sister in 2017. At the same time, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and forced to drop her busy schedule to undergo treatment.

“You know if you get on a horse and you have really tight reins and the horse is galloping?” she said in a recent interview with the New Yorker. “I felt like I had really tight reins on myself. That’s what it felt like: I was just holding on tight.”

Louis-Dreyfus‘ diagnosis came in September of 2017. She initially hoped to continue shooting Veep during her chemotherapy treatment, but ultimately decided it would be too difficult. Still, the actress showed no interest in hosting a pity-party.

“I’ve had a really rough year, blah, blah, blah – you know, we’re getting through it,” she said. “I had a rough couple of years, actually.”

Still, the last few years were not without their high points either. Upon returning to Veep, Louis-Dreyfus was awarded The Mark Twain Prize — one of the highest honors a comedian can receive. She was also showered with compliments and support from her colleagues and friends.

“I have a different kind of view of my life now, having seen that edge – that we’re all going to see at some point, and which, really, as a mortal person you don’t allow yourself to consider, ever. And why would you? What are you going to do with it?” she said.



Veep Season 7 is expected to premiere some time in the spring of 2019.