Vanessa Bayer Exits ‘Saturday Night Live’ After 7 Seasons

Saturday Night Live will look a lot different when it returns for its 43rd season later this year.

The long-running sketch comedy show suffered another major blow this week with the announcement of cast member Vanessa Bayer’s departure.

Deadline reported that Bayer will leave SNL after spending 7 seasons on the show in which she portrayed many beloved characters such as Miley Cyrus, Jacob the Bar Mitzvah Boy, and the Best Friends (with Fred Armisen).

The news comes in the wake of fellow cast member Bobby Moynihan‘s departure. Moynihan is voicing one of the triplets in DuckTales for Disney XD and starring in a recently picked-up series for ABC called Me, Myself & I.

Bayer’s contract is up after this season ends but it’s unclear whether she’s being passed over for newer talent, a la Jay Pharaoh and Taran Killam, or if she’s moving on to different opportunities.

Thank you SNL for 7 years of laughs, love and incredible memories. It has been a dream come true. And thanks for this goodbye sketch at the table, Colin. A post shared by Vanessa P Bayer (@vanessabayer) on May 20, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

She has featured in films such as Office Christmas Party, Trainwreck, and Despicable Me 2, as well as popular shows like Man Seeking Woman, Portlandia, and Modern Family.

SNL saw its highest ratings in 23 years this season, partially due to the political season and its constant skewering of President Donald Trump with Alec Baldwin featuring prominently.

Tonight’s season finale features Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the host with musical guest Katy Perry. It will be a sendoff for both Bayer and Moynihan.

Check out one of Bayer’s best skits from a recent episode, appearing as meteorologist Dawn Lazarus during the Weekend Update segment.