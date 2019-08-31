Valerie Harper’s Husband Tony Cacciotti Refused to Put Her in Hospice Care Before Death

Valerie Harper had a difficult final few months of her life, but she had husband Tony Cacciotti by her side the whole way. The actress, best known for her role as Rhoda Morgenstern on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and follow-up spinoff series, died at the age of 80 after years battling health issues including lung cancer and a rare form of incurable brain cancer.

Her family confirmed to ABC 7 News that she died at 10:06 a.m. Friday. Her cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Despite Harper’s deteriorating health, Cacciotti, 78, made sure his wife was as comfortable and happy as possible in her final days. He opened up to PEOPLE in July about how the doctors had advised the family to move the Hollywood icon to hospice care amid her battle with cancer, but he refused.

At the time, Cacciotti told the outlet he was not willing to take their advice because of his love for Harper, saying he had vowed to do what he thought was best for her.

“I have been told by doctors to put Val in Hospice care and I can’t [because of our 40 years of shared commitment to each other] and I won’t because of the amazing good deeds she has graced us with while she’s been here on earth,” he wrote in a Facebook post on July 23.

A family friend later started a GoFundMe page on her behalf to cover her medical bills, which had raised over $66,000 before it was shut down once members of the entertainment industry started to donate what they could.

“She did so much for so many people and once they heard what was happening, they all started coming forward,” Cacciotti told the outlet at the time. “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine it would happen like this. It’s really amazing.”

“I just didn’t want to put her into hospice care and now we’re going to be able to keep her here at home,” he added. “She’s hanging in there. We have good days and we have tough days.”

Harper was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2009, which she beat not long after. Four years later she was diagnosed with leptomeningeal carcinomatosis. At the time doctors told her she only had three months to live, but she beat the odds even then.

“We will continue going forward as long as the powers above allow us, I will do my very best in making Val as comfortable as possible,” Cacciotti said in the July Facebook post. “There are two special ANGELS on this planet masquerading as humans who live and work together, that have made it possible to have all of Val’s needs taken care of.”

“For those of you who have been in this position, you will totally understand that ‘it’s hard letting go,’” he continued. “So as long as I’m able and capable, I’ll be where I belong right beside her.”

“Many, many thanks for your outpouring of kindness and support,” Cacciotti concluded before signing the note with “Tony”.