Update on ‘Parasite’ HBO Show Amidst Years-Long Development

Over five years after it was reported that HBO was developing a Parasite limited series, there’s finally an update. In January 2020, it was revealed that the Oscar-winning film would become a limited series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Writer and director Bong Joon-ho was teaming up with Adam McKay for the limited series, which was announced after HBO came out on top after a bidding war with Netflix. Not too many details have been released since then, likely because of COVID at the time.

While a project taking over five years to come out after its initial announcement may seem like it’s never going to happen, that is not the case for Parasite. Joon-ho recently told Deadline that writers for the new series “are working very hard, and they’re fiercely writing. I think the writing room of that show itself can be another TV show. Just wait a bit longer. It’s gonna take a while.”

Parasite released in 2019 and became a cultural phenomenon. It became the first non-English-language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture and won an additional three Oscars. It also took home Golden Globes, BAFTAs, SAG Awards, and more. It is comforting to know that the limited series is still in the works even after all this time. Why it’s taking so long is unknown, but it sounds like the writers are definitely pumping out some great ideas. It can take time to create a masterpiece, but the wait will be worth it.

As of now, there still aren’t too many details surrounding the show, but since things are certainly rolling on it, it’s possible it might not be too long until casting and plot details release. However, fans have been waiting five years already, so it’s not like waiting any longer will be horrible. Parasite certainly became a surprise hit when it released in 2019 and if the same were to happen with the show, it would make sense. Slow and steady wins the race, and if it’s still going to be a while until the show comes out, then so be it. At the very least, the Parasite hype has died down over the years, making the wait not too bad since many have probably forgotten about the show. Once filming starts and more information is released, that’s when the excitement will return.