Twitter Trashes Olivia Munn’s Rap Opening for Critics’ Choice Awards

Olivia Munn did not get great reviews from Twitter for her rap opening at the Critics’ Choice Awards. Jay Pharoah was by her side to help out, but the opening didn’t turn out quite right.

Munn also performed the rap with a key-tar, which Twitter thought was strange.

who uses a Piano to Rap lol. I never seen Tupac ever using a Piano. #CriticsChoiceAwards — Thomas Levesque (@LevesqueT) January 12, 2018



As the performance went on, Munn got a little bit better, but that didn’t please her real-time Twitter critics.

I knew Olivia Munn hosting would be painfully unfunny #CriticsChoiceAwards — Gabrielle (@Imaconspiracyy) January 12, 2018



This opening is so cringe worthy. #CriticsChoiceAwards — shelby. ❄️ (@winterssoldier) January 12, 2018

Munn also made a joke about wishing the critics aren’t anti-Semitic. That came after a monologue where Munn just pointed out the A-listers in the crowd.

Some Twitter users were not impressed with Pharoah.

J*y ph*raoh is such a try hard. The Olivia Munn parts were good tho!#CriticsChoiceAwards — Bobby Bauch (@BobbyBauch) January 12, 2018

Another user thought Munn’s dress was terrible.

also, who put olivia munn in that monstrosity of a dress? #CriticsChoiceAwards — chris (@chrisfalman) January 12, 2018



The “attendance” gags were also wearing thin.

Prof. Munn is taking attendance right now. #CriticsChoiceAwards — Coop (@coopill) January 12, 2018



Is it just me or do the #CriticsChoiceAwards feel like they’re being run in 1.5x speed? Also where the hell is Olivia Munn? I’m very concerned. #FINDOLIVIA — D.A. (@calcium_waste) January 12, 2018

The Critics’ Choice Awards are airing on The CW Thursday. The awards are chosen by the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. The Big Sick won Best Comedy. James Franco won Best Actor in a Comedy, but his win was announced before the broadcast.

