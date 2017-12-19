Twitter Reacts to ABC’s ‘Year in Memoriam’ 2017

ABC aired a one-hour 20/20 special looking back on the celebrities we lost in 2017, called The Year In Memoriam 2017. Twitter tuned in, sharing their emotions as they watched the stars they loved remembered.

The special focused on a handful of celebrities, including Don Rickles, Mary Tyler Moore, Glen Campbell, Tom Petty and David Cassidy. At the end, ABC showed a montage of more actors, comedians and musicians who died in the past 12 months.

If ABC intended to make viewers cry, the network succeeded at that. Although not every celebrity death could be fit into the one-hour block, many were thankful that ABC offered such a special hour.

“Some of the best living is done through the people that have been left behind.” This year it seems like so many greats have passed on.@ABCNetwork what a lovely special this evening.#TheYear#InMemoriam#InMemoriam2017 — Cal Gaines (@CalGainesPhoto) December 19, 2017

Heartwarming and heartbreaking. So many lost this year. #TheYear — 🇨🇦Adele🎄☃️🛍 (@adeleatplay) December 19, 2017

The special made it clear that while the stars are gone, their work still lives on.

Grateful that their work lives on. Our heroes are never gone🙏❤️ #TheYear @ABC2020 @ABC — Patricia Makris (@PMCastle) December 19, 2017

@ABCNetwork I am loving #TheYear! Only three stories in, and every one has been wonderful and handled beautifully! Looking forward to what’s coming up! — Lisa Nesbit Reuss (@randgmom) December 19, 2017

Some were surprised to see how many stars died in the past year.

Watching #TheYear. Lost a lot of great ones this year, but this is SO GOOD! #theyear @ABCNetwork — Amanda Burton (@Funny_burt) December 19, 2017

@ABCNetwork breaking my heart tonight with their segment for @DonRickles on #TheYear special. I miss him so much — Gertie22; (@BabyBlueEyes130) December 19, 2017

Some fans were particularly heartbroken about the deaths of Petty, Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington.

Oh the feels when @RobinRoberts got to Glen Campbell, Tom Petty, Chris Cornell, & Chester Bennington 😢😭💔 #TheYear — ❇❣️M°G°P°❇❣️ (@Mperales1127) December 19, 2017

Oh Chester, I wish you were still here #TheYear — Merry Spacegirl (@TeamTardis11) December 19, 2017

One fan would have preferred a two-hour In Memoriam instead of a two-hour Christmas light contest.