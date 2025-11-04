‘Twin Peaks’ Legend Joins ‘Brilliant Minds’ Season 2

One former Twin Peaks, Washington resident is set to join the team at Bronx General Hospital.

Mädchen Amick, who played Shelly Johnson in David Lynch’s iconic 90s drama, will guest star in one episode of NBC’s new medical drama Brilliant Minds and direct another.

The seventh episode of the second season will air tonight, with Amick in the director’s chair. She will then appear in the ninth episode of the season, “The Fire Fighter,” which will air on the 24th of November.

She’s not the only famous face that will appear on the episode. Eric Dane will guest-star in the same episode as a firefighter with ALS and Amick’s ex-husband.

The official description of her character says she is “a strong-willed woman who wears her emotions on her sleeve, especially when it comes to her firefighting ex-husband, Matthew (Dane). She’s not afraid to state her opinion and care for the ones she loves.”

As mentioned, Amick is well-known for her role in Twin Peaks, which she reprised in both the 1992 sequel film Fire Walk With Me and in the critically acclaimed 2017 Showtime series reboot Twin Peaks: The Return.

Most recently, she’s become an icon to a new generation thanks to her starring role on The CW’s immensely popular teen drama Riverdale, which was itself a riff on Twin Peaks. She made her directorial debut on that series and eventually ended up helming several more episodes.