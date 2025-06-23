‘Twin Peaks’ Co-Creator Weighs in on Rebooting the Show

Could Twin Peaks come back a fourth time?

The legendary series, which ran for two seasons on ABC in 1990, released a sequel/prequel movie in 1992, and returned 25 years later on Showtime as Twin Peaks: The Return, might not be finished just yet.

Twin Peaks was created by Mark Frost and legendary director David Lynch, and is commonly listed as one of the best shows of all time. It was beloved worldwide for its strange and bizarre blend of every genre known to man. One episode would feature FBI detectives busting a prostitution ring that preyed on underage girls; the next would feature a 35-year-old woman losing her memory and thinking she’s in high school again.

The third season, The Return, is often listed as the best TV season of last decade or even of all time; some publications, like Cahiers du Cinema, have declared it better than every film released in the 2010s.

In a new interview with Frost, he told writers at NME that he had already discussed bringing back Twin Peaks with Lynch before his death in January, and that any continuation of the series would likely focus on Sheryl Lee’s Return character Carrie Page.

“We had a little bit of a recipe forming; nothing terribly formal, but it was in the wind,” Frost said. “I felt there were uncertainties about his health, so I didn’t press him on it, but nothing really stopped the flow of his creativity.”

He continued that he “honestly doesn’t know yet” if he’ll continue to work on a fourth season of Twin Peaks, but it’s “something I’ll get around to thinking about long and hard.”

Fans shouldn’t be worried about another studio sweeping in and ruining the series with a new version or reboot, however.

Frost emphasized that he owns the Twin Peaks property, and no one else will be touching it.

“Part of our strategy going in was this was a world we had created and owned, so nobody could exploit it in destructive or stupid ways,” Frost said. “We wanted to stay true to what we’d done, and that will certainly be my guiding principle going forward with whatever happens with the show or where it goes from here. We’ve set a standard that we have to hold ourselves to.”

All episodes of Twin Peaks are streaming on Paramount+ and MUBI. The 1992 theatrical film, Fire Walk With Me, is available on MUBI, HBO Max, and Hulu.