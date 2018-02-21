TV’s 10 Saddest Breakups

TV couples can inspire some major relationship goals, but they can also end in major heartbreak.

When two fan-favorite characters just cannot make it work, sometimes it is for the best, sometimes it leads to what ifs, and sometimes the two realize they were meant to be and get back together.

Regardless of the outcome, the breakups are devastating in the moment and lead to buckets of tears cried from viewers’ couches.

Scroll through to see some of the saddest breakups TV has to offer.

‘This Is Us’: Kevin and Sophie

This Is Us features three remarkably solid couples that are true realtionship goals. However, there is another one that just cannot keep it together: Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) and his ex-wife Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge).

After deciding to rekindle their romance a decade after it fell apart, Kevin gets addicted to painkillers. He turns into a mess and decides to go to Sophie’s apartment and break up with her.

Viewers, of course, pity Sophie for being subjected to Kevin’s lackluster relationship skills, but they also feel sympathy for Kevin, who possibly could make things work if he was not plagued by addiction.

‘The O.C.’: Ryan and Marissa

The O.C. featured two star-crossed lovers that were just not meant to be.

The first seasons of the FOX teen drama build up the relationship between alcoholic socialite Marissa (Mischa Barton) and troubled teen Ryan Atwood (Benjamin McKenzie). However, it is apparent that Marissa is just too bogged down with the dramas and traumas in her life to maintain a healthy relationship.

They break things off in a somber phone call as Youth Group’s “Forever Young” plays, offering one of the shows most memorable music moments. Sadly, just when it appeared there could be a future for the two, Marissa was killed in a car accident at the end of season 3.

‘That ’70s Show’: Eric and Donna

Eric Foreman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon) were the romantic center of That ’70s Show throughout the majority of its run.

However, they just couldn’t end up on the same page. Their biggest breakup came in season three after Donna refuses Eric’s promise ring and confesses she does not know if they will end up together.

They have more ups and downs after that, but they ending up breaking up when Eric goes off to Africa to teach children. They sweetly reunite in the series finale, but there is no telling what came of their romance after that.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Yang and Burke

After an on-and-off relationship, Grey’s Anatomy characters Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) and Preston Burke (Isaiah Washington) were finally set to tie the knot.

However, Burke freaked out and left Yang at the alter in what was one of the saddest moments on the ABC drama.

To make matters worse, Burke ghosted Yang and transferred to a new hospital in the wake of the breakup. They did receive some closure years later when he offered her his position at a groundbreaking medical facility in Switzerland.

‘Full House’: Danny and Vicky

Just when Full House‘s Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) finally found happiness again, fate had other plans.

After becoming engaged to Vicky Larson (Gail Edwards), she receives a major job opportunity across the country. The two decide to break up, as opposed to moving the family out of California.

If that was not sad enough, Danny later confesses to his daughters that he hoped Vicky would fill the void left in the family after their mother’s passing.

“I had this fantasy,” Danny says. “I was hoping that Vicky and I could settle down and you girls could finally have a mom again.”

Vicky finally made a reappearance in the most recent season of Fuller House, and fans are still holding out for another love connection between these two.

‘The Office’: Michael and Holly

The Office fans know that Michael Scott (Steve Carell) ends up living happily ever after with Holly Flax (Amy Ryan) by the end of the series, but that was not always the way their relationship went.

After the goofy lovers seemed destined to stay together forever, Holly got transferred to a new office. This crushed them and they decided that a long distance relationship just would not work during the lengthy drive to her new home.

Luckily Holly returned later in the series, but it was a crushing defeat for two of the NBC comedy’s most beloved characters.

‘Gilmore Girls’: Rory and Logan

Gilmore Girls is filled with love triangles and heartbreak, with Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) often in the middle of both.

Arguably her saddest goodbye came when she broke things off with Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry). They were together for three years, and it all ended when Rory turned down his very public proposal.

Afterwards, Logan gives her an “all or nothing” ultimatum, and Rory wasn’t ready to commit to it, effectively ending one of the show’s most important relationships.

‘Parks and Recreation’: Chris and Millicent

Parks and Recreation feature a load of beloved characters, and one of the best was Chris Traeger (Rob Lowe).

Chris ends up happy with Ann Perkins (Rashida Jones), but before that happened, he got dumped by Millicent Gergich (Sarah Wright), the daughter of co-worker Jerry (Jim O’Heir).

While Millicent is a forgettable character, this breakup was sad due to the effect it had on the overwhelmingly positive Chris. He was reduced to an emotional wreck and had to seek therapy to deal with the aftermath.

Luckily, Chris pulls himself together just in time to get back together with Ann and start a family.

‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’: Buffy and Angel

The biggest romance in Buffy the Vampire Slayer was between Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and vampire Angel (David Boreanaz).

After going through hell together, Angel decides to end things to give Buffy a normal life and to move to Los Angeles (and to effectively lead his own spin-off series).

The emotional goodbye leads to some of the supernatural teen drama’s strongest and saddest moments and is one fans still can not get over.

‘Twin Peaks’: Shelly and Bobby

Twin Peaks is filled with strange romances, especially in its 2017 revival season. The show updated fans on the status of almost all of its original characters and revealed a heartbreaking breakup along the way.

Shelly (Mädchen Amick) and Bobby Briggs (Dana Ashbrook) were divisive characters, but ones that ultimately deserved happiness with each other. As the series began, it is revealed that Bobby has fully redeemed himself, and the couple has a daughter together.

However, after an emotional family meeting, Shelly’s new boyfriend arrives, crushing fans’ dreams that the couple lived happily ever after.