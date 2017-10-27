TV Ratings: ‘TNF’ Posts Season Low, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Gets Warm Return

It was a win/lose situation for CBS Thursday; the airing of its final Thursday night NFL match-up of the season dropped to a 2017 ratings low, but the network still came out as the top performer of the evening.

The game between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins, which was simulcast on CBS, the NFL Network and Amazon, drew 11.36 million viewers, a 15 percent deflation from the previous Thursday Night Football match.

The brutal 40-0 score likely skewed the game’s viewership, but the Ravens emerged victorious and CBS topped the evening’s ratings battle.

After next week — which has TNF airing exclusively on the NFL Network — NBC will take over as the league’s broadcast partner through the end of the year.

Thursday’s runner-up is ABC, thanks to the return of Grey’s Anatomy (7.67 mil) pulling a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 after a one-week hiatus.

The networks other TGIT dramas maintained even with last week’s series low results of Scandal (4.88 mil/1.1) and How to Get Away With Murder (3.56 mil/0.9).

Will & Grace (6.79 mil/1.8) brushed the top of NBC’s lineup with Chicago Fire (6.55 mil/1.2) close behind. The network’s comedies Superstore (4.61 mil/1.2) and The Good Place (3.97 mil/1.1) posted steady numbers, while Great News (3.87 mil/1.0) saw a rise in demographic viewership.

On Fox, new series The Orville (4.18 mil/1.2) is on the rise from previous weeks while comic book prequel Gotham (2.87 mil/0.9) posted a slight increase from last Thursday.

On the CW, Supernatural (1.93 mil/0.6) and Arrow (1.34 mil/0.5) held even.