Monday’s TV Ratings: ‘The Good Doctor’ Hits Series Low in Return

With the 2018 Winter Olympics officially closed, viewers welcomed back their favorite series to network television, but not as many welcomed back The Good Doctor.

The ABC medical drama, which saw a patient having surgery to relocate her heart from her stomach to her chest — as well as a liver transplant going from a convicted murderer to a young boy — returned Monday after a three week hiatus to 7.8 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating, down 19 and 23 percent from its last new episode, a series low.

Opening ABC’s night, according to TV Line, The Bachelor ticked up from last week with 6.6 million total viewers and a 1.8 in the 18-49 demographic.

The real winner of the night was NBC which saw a steady return for competition series The Voice and a solid premiere for drama Good Girls.

The Voice led the night by all measures, according to The Hollywood Reporter, with an average 2.8 rating in the demo and 12.2 million viewers. Compared to the launch of the spring cycle in 2017, the show lost only three-tenths of a point in the key demo, still beating The Bachelor by a full ratings point.

Midseason drama Good Girls — telling the story of three suburban mothers robbing a grocery store to make ends meat only to get themselves into a life of crime — got off to a strong start after several weeks of heavy promotion. It won the 10 p.m. slot, beating The Good Doctor among 18-49, with a 1.5 rating. The ABC series still won in total viewers, however, as Good Girls drew 6 million viewers. Good Girls also beat time slot predecessor The Brave‘s own The Voice-preceded premiere (6 million/1.3) as well as its freshman season average (4.6 million/0.9).

CBS premieres new comedy series Living Biblically, debuting with a mediocre 0.8 rating but a solid 5 million total viewers. It tied Scorpion in both measures while Kevin Can Wait (1.0), Man With a Plan (1.0) and Superior Donuts (.9) performed stronger during the first half of the night.

On Fox, Lucifer and The Resident both held a 0.8 rating, each down from their last originals before the Olympics.

The CW put out a new season of iZombie (0.3) after a flat Legends of Tomorrow (.4).