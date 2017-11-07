NBC Wins the Night in Monday Ratings Demo, ABC Leads in Overall Viewers

The TV ratings for Monday night are in and there were several winners from last night on ABC and NBC.

Of the programs that racked up the most viewers, ABC‘s Monday Night Football saw a small bump in the percentage of viewership but still stayed toward the top in total viewers. Other shows on the Big 4 networks that saw a lift in ratings include The Brave (1.0/4), Superior Donuts (1.0/4) and the CW’s Valor (0.3/1).

NBC overall won the night in the coveted 18-49 demographic with a 1.7/6 rating and 8.03 million viewers. However, NBC pulled in the most overall viewers behind ABC’s 8.59 million, Deadline reports.

On ABC, Dancing With The Stars was even with last week’s numbers at 1.4/5. The Luke Bryan: Living Every Day (1.0/4) special at 10 p.m. was down 47% in the 18-49s.

On the CW, Valor bumped up a tenth while Supergirl (0.5/2) remained steady from the October 30 show.

Other than Superior Donuts, CBS saw its Monday shows even with last week. Kevin Can Wait (1.2/5) was on par with its last original episode, and a 9:30 p.m. episode of 9JKL (0.8/3) was even with its airing of last week. To end the night, Scorpion (0.8/3) was up a tenth.

Also the same from last week were Fox’s The Gifted (1.1/4) and Lucifer (1.0/4).