‘Hawaii Five-O’ Ratings Top Night Again, ’20/20′ Hits Viewership Season High

Hawaii Five-0 was once again the most-watched show on Friday, even though its ratings were down from last week. However, the big surprise on the night was the numbers for ABC news magazine 20/20.

CBS kicked off last night with MacGyver, which drew a 0.9 18-49 rating and 7.19 million viewers. As Deadline points out, that was even with the Nov. 10 episode. Hawaii Five-0 was the most-watched show on the night, with 9.11 million viewers and a 1.0 rating in the demo. Blue Bloods also had 9.11 million viewers, but it had a 0.9 rating.

Both Five-0 and Blue Bloods were down a tenth in the ratings from their previous episodes, notes TVByTheNumbers.

ABC's big winner on the night was 20/20, which had 3.96 million viewers and a 0.7 18-49 rating. The episode, which focused on the true story behind the film Wonder, jumped 75 percent in the demographic and 82 percent in viewers, hitting a season high.

Once Upon A Time's first episode had 2.57 million viewers and a 0.5 18049 rating, but the second hour had just 2.01 million and a 0.4 rating.

Over at NBC, Blindspot (3.24 million viewers/0.6 18-49 rating) fell from last week, while Dateline (4.28 million/0.9) was even.

Fox's Hell's Kitchen (3.20 million/0.9) was up, but The Exorcist (1.40 million/0.4) stayed the same. The CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (680,000/0.2) was even, but Jane The Virgin (630,000/0.2) fell from last week.

Photo: CBS / Hawaii 5-0