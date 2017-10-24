TV Ratings: ‘Kevin Can Wait’ Spikes, ‘Big Bang’ Continues Monday Night Dominance

While Mondays have been a struggle for every CBS show not named The Big Bang Theory, last night proved to be a solid outing for the network. Kevin Can Wait grabbed 6.3 million viewers during its live airing and posted a 1.2 rating in the 18-49 demo, giving the sophomore series its first gains since the season premiere.

Big Bang Theory (12.8 mil/2.7) easily won the night, staying steady from its previous episode. As far as the rest of the night for CBS, Scorpion (5.1 mil/0.8) and Me, Myself & I (4.7 mil/0.9) held solid numbers while 9JKL (7.3 mil/1.4) saw a slight increase for the first time this season.

Over on NBC, The Voice (10 mil/2.1) posted solid viewership numbers but dropped significantly in the demographic, while The Brave (5.3 mil/1.0) brought in its best audience since the premiere.

Despite strong numbers, both Dancing with the Stars (9.3 mil/1.3) and The Good Doctor (10.7 mil/1.9) dipped slightly.

Fox’s comic book lineup struggled a bit, as Lucifer (3.2 mil/0.8) and The Gifted (3.3 mil/1.0) saw small declines.

On The CW, Supergirl (1.77 mil/0.5) held steady while Valor (939K/0.2) dipped again.

