TV Land Cancels George Lopez’s Show ‘Lopez’ and ‘Throwing Shade’

TV Land’s roster is dropping two of its four remaining original series.

The network has canceled primetime comedy series Lopez, which stars funny man George Lopez, after two seasons on the air, Deadline reports. It is also axing the late-night comedy series Throwing Shade after one season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

TV Land is also moving the Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone-produced comedy series Nobodies to the soon-to-air Paramount Network, which is also owned by Viacom. Paramount Network is the company’s newest venture and will replace Spike during the rebrand on January 18, 2018.

With these changes, TV Land is left with only two original scripted series, Younger and Teachers.

Younger is trailing off its highest-rated and most watched fourth season and ranks as the #1 original ad-supported cable comedy to date for the channel. Teachers also has excelled in season 2, hitting multiple series highs.

The decision to cancel Lopez and relocate Nobodies comes after weekly ratings dipped well behind TV Land’s top two series. Still, the network seems to back Nobodies‘ potential as a solid show as it was renewed for a second season before the series premiere aired.

Deadline reports that Funny Or Die’s comedy Throwing Shade, a show hosted by Erin Gibson and Bryan Safi based on the podcast of the same name, wasn’t able to garner ratings needed to stay afloat in the crowded late-night programming space.

Though TV Land continues to suffer in the original content realm, Viacom is focused on bringing new series to Paramount Network. It will begin by hosting Nobodies, as well as Heathers and American Woman next year.

Younger creator Darren Star is also developing another series which will air on sister channel Paramount Network rather than TV Land.