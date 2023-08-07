TV Host Gets Brutally Honest About Why She Divorced Husband of 16 Years

When it comes to dealing with a divorce, a lot of people opt for the somber, quiet, "respect our privacy" type of situation. Celebrities need to be more aware of their image in relation to their personal lives than ever before, which is why it is surprising when everything plays out publicly. For Julia Morris, host of Australia's I'm A Celeb, she's parting from her partner and not afraid to inform a national audience why it happened.

According to The Sun, Morris took the end of her marriage to Dan Thomas public with Stellar Magazine and said the marriage had become "super sad." "Let's just say I wasn't married to the person I thought I was. I have become an Olympic medallist in running him down," the 55-year-old host told the outlet. "But to be honest, I have been trying to stop doing that because I don't want to let him into my life at all anymore. I'm free."

The couple got married in 2005, getting hitched on New Year's Eve in what many would consider a magic moment. She initially revealed her divorce in May 2022.

"Unfortunately, I've had my eyes opened and I've had a big awakening about my people pleasing and what I will tolerate and how I see the best in people – and that's not always the truth," Morris adds. "I'm famous for saying I feel like every year we're going to break up. But it definitely gets to that same point, which is that we are just not necessarily growing in the same direction."

She also referred to Thomas as a "pest" in another interview with Women's Weekly. "I think that's where patience starts to wear down to," she said. "How is this an example for my girls that this is an okay life to lead."

The couple share daughters Ruby and Sophie, 16 and 14 respectively. "Now I've got to download permission slips from school," Morris noted, discussing her crash course in parenting. "And I've never worked in an office – I've taught myself all that stuff."