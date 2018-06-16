TV Alert: What’s Airing the Week of June 17

In the crowded Golden Age of Television, it can be difficult to stay up to date to the shows that are premiering, returning or coming to an end week-to-week.

For the week of June 17, you can expect the return of several fan-favorites, the beginning of the end of Jennifer Lopez’s Shades of Blue and many other noteworthy premieres and finales.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scroll through to see what’s airing on TV for the next week.

Sunday, June 17

8 p.m. ET The Fourth Estate docuseries finale (Showtime)

9 p.m. ET The Affair Season 4 premiere (Showtime)

9 p.m. ET Deep State series premiere (EPIX)

10 p.m. ET Into the Badlands Season 3A finale (AMC)

10 p.m. ET Shades of Blue final season premiere (NBC)

10 p.m. ET Snoop Dogg Presents The Jokers Wild Season 2 finale (TBS)

10:30 p.m. ET Drop the Mic Season 2 finale (TBS)

The premiere for the second season of Talking With Chris Hardwick was scheduled to premiere at 11 p.m. ET but the series has since been pulled from the schedule amid abuse allegations against its host.

Monday, June 18

9 a.m. ET BUNK’D Season 3 premiere (Disney Channel)

8 p.m. ET American Ninja Warrior time slot premiere (NBC)

8 p.m. ET MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Tiffany Haddish (MTV)

8 p.m. ET Supergirl Season 3 finale (The CW)

10 p.m. ET The Proposal series premiere (ABC) after The Bachelorette.

11:05 p.m. ET American Ninja Warrior: Ninja vs. Ninja Season 1 finale (USA Network)

Tuesday, June 19

10 p.m. ET Genius Season 2 finale (NatGeo)

10 p.m. ET Love Is _____ series premiere (OWN)

10 p.m. ET Drunk History Season 5B premiere (Comedy Central)

Wednesday, June 20

8 p.m. ET Young & Hungry Season 5B premiere (Freeform)

9 p.m. ET Yellowstone series premiere (Paramount Network)

10 p.m. ET Brockmire Season 2 finale (IFC)

Thursday, June 21

12 a.m. ET Next of Kin series premiere (SundanceNow; all six episodes)

8 p.m. ET The Gong Show Season 2 premiere (ABC)

9 p.m. ET Match Game Season 3 premiere (ABC)

9 p.m. ET Queen of the South Season 3 premiere (USA Network)

10 p.m. ET The 46th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to George Clooney (TNT)

10 p.m. ET Shooter Season 3 premiere (USA Network)

10 p.m. ET Take Two series premiere (ABC)

10 p.m. ET Detroiters Season 2 premiere (Comedy Central)

Friday, June 22

3 a.m. ET Marvel’s Luke Cage Season 2 Premiere (Netflix)

9 p.m. ET The Great British Baking Show Season 5 Premiere (PBS)

Saturday June 23

8 p.m. ET The Radio Disney Music Awards (Disney Channel)

Netflix Releases

Along with Luke Cage, here are some other titles coming to Netflix on June 22:

Brain on Fire — NETFLIX FILM

Cooking on High — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Derren Brown: Miracle — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Us and Them — NETFLIX FILM

Hulu Releases

For the weekend of June 22, here’s what’s coming to Hulu.

Avail. 6/22

The Other Guy: Complete Season 1

Avail. 6/23

Rick & Morty: Complete Season 3

Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Love Means Zero