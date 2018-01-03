Tuesday’s TV Ratings: ‘Ellen’s Game of Games’ Dominates

Ellen DeGeneres’ Game of Games dominated the Tuesday night TV ratings scene.

The new NBC game show dominated the night raking in impressive ratings in both of its timeslots. Debuting first during the 8 o’clock hour, the show grabbed 8.76 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating. Those numbers held strong going into its second hour at 9 p.m., which scored 8.86 million viewers and saw its rating jump to 2.4. Later in the night, Chicago Med (6.9 mil/1.5) kept the good vibes coming, rising 11% and 36% from its fall finale and hitting a season high.

NBC wasn’t the only network who had a stellar Tuesday night lineup. Fox’s premiere of LA to Vegas found that the skies were quite friendly, drawing in 3.75 million viewers and a 1.1 rating to mark the best numbers for any Tuesday Fox sitcom so far this TV season, and the best demo rating in nearly a year.

Fox started the night with Lethal Weapon (4.6 mil/1.1), which ticked up, and closed with The Mick (2.3 mil/0.8), which held steady. Overall, Fox had its highest-rated Tuesday since premiere week.

Elsewhere on Tuesday TV, ABC‘s The Middle (6.3 mil/1.5) and Fresh Off the Boat (4.2 mil/1.2) reached best demo numbers since their premieres. Modern Family (3.2 mil/0.9) aired later followed by black-ish (4 mil/1.1), which ticked down. Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (2.6 mil/0.7) ticked up.

On CBS, NCIS (13.9 mil/1.5) and New Orleans (9 mil/1.0) each ticked up, while Bull (11 mil/1.2) dipped slightly in the demo.