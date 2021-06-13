✖

Tuca & Bertie Season 2 premieres on Sunday, June 13 on its new home — Adult Swim. The show was originally a Netflix original series but was canceled after just one season before it was rescued by Cartoon Network's mature block. You can watch the show's triumphant return with a cable subscription, or online in one of several ways.

Those with a cable subscription can watch the Tuca & Bertie Season 2 premiere either on TV as usual or on AdultSwim.com. You can stream the network live there, but only if you have a valid cable log-in — there is no way to buy access as a stand-alone service, unfortunately. However, you can watch Adult Swim live with a skinny TV bundle like Hulu + Live TV — which is offering our readers a free trial here. YouTube TV will also work, and after they premiere both services will host the episodes for a limited time with ads, in case you can't catch them live.

Tuca & Bertie will be airing at 11:30 p.m. ET on Adult Swim — both tonight and for the rest of its season. This new installment will consist of 10 episodes altogether. While it will never return to its original home on Netflix, Indie Wire reports that the show will be available to stream on HBO Max down the road — likely months after it airs on conventional TV.

For those new to the series, Tuca & Bertie stars Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong as its two titular characters — anthropomorphic birds in their 30s living out zany takes on the typical sitcom tropes of their generation. Other stars include Steven Yeun as Bertie's boyfriend Speckle, Richard E. Grant as Holland, John Early as Dirk, Reggie Watts as Pastry Pete and Nicole Byer as various characters.

The first season was lauded for its humor but also for being vulnerable and honest about its characters' floundering personal lives — particularly their anxieties, careers and relationships. Unlike other sitcoms that often resolve each storyline within one episode, Tuca & Bertie Season 1 ended on a few cliffhangers with major changes to its characters' lives.

Hopefully, some of those cliffhangers will be resolved this weekend when the series returns. Tuca & Bertie Season 2 premieres on Sunday, June 13 at 11:30 p.m. ET on Adult Swim.

