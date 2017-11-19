‘True Detective’ Season 3 Casts Carmen Ejogo in Lead Role

HBO has just announced that Carmen Ejogo will star opposite Mahershala Ali in the third season of their original series True Detective.

This season will once again jump to a whole new setting and storyline for the anthology series. Ejogo will play a schoolteacher named Amelia Reardon, who has some connection to two missing children. Ali will play Wayne Hays, the state police detective on the case.

Ejogo has had a wealth of success in her acting career during the last few years. Though perhaps best known as Corretta Scott King in Selma (2014,) Ejogo has appeared in four feature-length films this year alone, as well as the Starz Original Series The Girlfriend Experience.

Ejogo is just coming off of filming for the J.K. Rowling sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, where she reprised her role as the President of The Magical Congress of the United States of America, Seraphina Picquery.

The third season of True Detective is due out sometime in 2018. Creator Nic Pizzolatto is returning as showrunner, and seems intent on guiding the series back towards its massive success in season one. With the exception of one co-written episode, Pizzolatto is the sole writer credited on season three. Pizzolatto will also be making his debut as director in the the upcoming arc.

Many other familiar faces are returning on the production side, including Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey as two of the executive producers. The new season will be set in the Ozark Mountains, and is rumored to be spread across three separate time lines.

No official release date or other cast members for True Detective have been announced yet.