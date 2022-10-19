'True Crime Story: It Couldn't Happen Here' Season Finale Sneak Peek: A Florida Dentist, Masked Gunman, and Suspicious Wife (Exclusive)

This Thursday marks the Season 1 finale of True Crime Story: It Couldn't Happen Here, and we have a special sneak peek at the shocking episode. The finale episode of the season features a story from the early '90s, which took place in Edgewater, Florida. "A dentist is brazenly killed by a masked gunman. The media reports salacious details as investigators uncover a sinister plot led by the dentist's wife and stepson," a synopsis of the episode reveals. "But a private investigator shares a startling alternate theory."

In an exclusive clip, series host Hilarie Burton details the origins of the story, recounting how DDS Norman Larzelere and his wife Virginia built their life. Tragically, one day on the pair's lunch break, a masked gunman entered Larzelere's dental practice and opened fire. In the clip, former Edgewater police chief Lawrence Schumaker discusses receiving the call about a "shooting at the dentist's office" while the real audio from Virginia's 911 call plays. Schumaker then explains that first responders on the scene discovered Larzelere had been shot. See the full exclusive clip below.

Ahead of the new season of True Crime Story, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with Burton about the show, and what it hopes to accomplish. Defining what she intends to be the motive behind True Crime Story, Burton said, "Advocacy is the most important part of it" because "so much of true crime is predatory, or [just] television, where it's like, 'Ooh, that's so scary. Sucks for them.' Whereas our show really wants to say these are open-ended cases that still need involvement. And we know how powerful viewership can be. Let's all work together and make something productive happen. So we feel really lucky that our fan base is on board."

Going on to speak about the intimate nature of the cases, and how the show specifically seeks out cases and investigations in small towns, Burton shared, "It's not like these people are outside entities that come in and stir up trouble. These are the people that we go to the grocery store with. These are other parents we see in the school pick-up line. They're people we move around every single day in these small towns and we hand them this power because we elect them. And then we kind of just close our eyes to everything that goes on in the interim."

Finally, revealing locations for the new episodes, Burton shared, "So this year we are in Georgia, North Carolina, Maryland, West Virginia, Texas, Ohio, Florida, and California. We're all over the United States. And every case is really different and complex. So it's been a big lift, but I'm excited that we finally are premiering so that we can get eyeballs on these cases and people activated." The season finale of True Crime Story: It Couldn't Happen Here airs Thursday at 10 p.m. ET, on SundanceTV. Fans can also visit the ICHHStories Social Media Linktree here to learn more about a number of the show's cases.