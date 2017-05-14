Kevin Bacon Confirms ‘Tremors’ TV Show Still Being Developed

Tremors first burrowed its way into everyone’s hearts over 25 years ago when it released in theaters, becoming a horror/comedy cult classic and spawning many sequels since.

And though the sixth entry in the franchise is currently in production and will debut on Digital HD and VOD services in January 2018, fans are wondering if original series lead Kevin Bacon will return to the series after kickstarting the rumor mill regarding a Tremors TV series.

Bacon seemingly confirmed those plans during a Reddit AMA in promotion of his new Amazon series I Love Dick. The actor is rumored to be producing and starring in the Tremors TV show. It would mark Bacon’s first return to the franchise since the 1990 original film.

When asked if he’d like to see or star in a Tremors remake, Bacon simply responded “we are working on that!” It’s not clear if he is referring to rumored television series that’s supposed to be in the works or if they’re talking about something else entirely.

from discussion I am KEVIN BACON … ON I LOVE DICK….ASK ME ANYTHING.

A remake does seem unlikely given the revived franchise since 2015’s Tremors 5: Bloodlines and the forthcoming Tremors 6. Bacon is probably referring to the TV series, which he himself began during a previous question-and-answer session on Twitter.

Though we’ve yet to get any official confirmation from Universal regarding the potential 10-episode series, the fact that Bacon said something is still in the works is good news for the return of Valentine McKee. Hopefully they get that ball rolling sooner than later, as Bacon’s appearance would likely be the boost the franchise needs to return to relevancy after five straight-to-video entries in the series.

Bacon can now be seen on I Love Dick, currently streaming on Amazon.

