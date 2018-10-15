‘Transparent’ Ending With Musical Finale After Jeffrey Tambor’s Termination

It has been announced that Transparent will be ending with a musical finale after Jeffrey Tambor‘s termination over sexual harassment accusations.

According to PEOPLE, series creator Jill Soloway reveald the news while speaking in an interview, saying that the final season of the show will end with a two-hour musical episode.

“This idea of music rescuing our family was all there,” Soloway shared. “So we’re like, Let’s just keep blowing on the flame. The Pfeffermans will live on, and that’s what kept us going.”

“It will hopefully feel like Jesus Christ Superstar mixed with La La Land mixed with Flight of the Conchords with something more Jewish thrown in,” Soloway added. “A little Yentl.”

Tambor was let go from the series in February after his former assistant Van Barnes and Transparent actress Trace Lysette both accused him of sexual harassment.

The 74-year-old actor has denied the accusations against him, though he has admitted to be disagreeable on set at times.

“I don’t want to characterize them,” he said when asked about the accusations in an interview earlier this year. “What I said was that she was a disgruntled assistant. I think that was generous of me. I dispute her account. I did raise my voice at times, I was moody at times, there were times when I was tactless. But as for the other stuff, absolutely not.”

“In our four-year history of working together on this incredible show, these accusations have NEVER been revealed or discussed directly with me or anyone at Amazon. Therefore, I can only surmise that the investigation against me was deeply flawed and biased toward the toxic politicized atmosphere that afflicted our set,” Tambor later added in a separate statement.

“As I have consistently stated, I deeply regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone and I will continue to vehemently defend myself,” he also said, as reported by Deadline. “I also deeply regret that this ground-breaking show, which changed so many lives, is now in jeopardy. That, to me, is the biggest heartbreak.”

Soloway also commented on the claims from the women, praising them for speaking out about their alleged experiences.

“I have great respect and admiration for Van Barnes and Trace Lysette, whose courage in speaking out about their experience on Transparent is an example of the leadership this moment in our culture requires,” Soloway said in a statement.

“We are grateful to the many trans people who have supported our vision for Transparent since its inception and remain heartbroken about the pain and mistrust their experience has generated in our community,” Soloway added. “We are taking definitive action to ensure our workplace respects the safety and dignity of every individual, and are taking steps to heal as a family.”

Soloway has not spoken to Tambor since his firing.