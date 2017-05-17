‘Training Day’ Officially Cancelled At CBS

While it has been assumed for months now, the fate of the Training Day TV series has finally been revealed. CBS has officially cancelled the freshman drama.

The show gained a lot of buzz during production, as it benefited from the success of the Antoine Fuqua film of the same name, which earned Denzel Washington an Academy Award.

The buzz wore off by the time the series premiered however, as the first episode debuted to extremely underwhelming numbers. A few weeks in, the series was moved to Saturday nights. In case you didn’t know, Saturday night is the worst night for network television.

Unfortunately, poor viewership wasn’t the only factor working against Training Day. Bill Paxton tragically passed away during the airing of season one.

After Paxton was gone, the cancellation of the series seemed like a sure thing. However, unlike legal-drama Doubt, Training Day wasn’t pulled from the schedule after a couple of episodes.

Whether it was performing well enough on Saturday nights, or it was purely out of respect for Paxton, CBS let Training Day run its course.

After the new fall line-up was released, and Training Day was missing, CBS announced it the show was no more.

Fortunately, there are some great new shows on their way to CBS this fall.

[H/T Deadline, Photo Credit: CBS]