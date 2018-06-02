‘Total Bellas’ Ratings Plunge After Nikki Bella and John Cena Drama

John Cena and Nikki Bella‘s relationship troubles have been speculated as an attempt to draw higher ratings for their reality show, Total Bellas. But based on the latest numbers, it isn’t working.

The Total Divas spin-off hit its lowest ratings in series history on Sunday with an average of 505,000 viewers. This is down from the already disappointing Season 3 premiere, which had an average of 517,000 viewers.

According to Forbes, the most recent ratings shows a drop in 75,000 viewers from Season 2.

Bella and Cena had been dating for five years and engaged for one when news broke in April that the two had called off their May wedding plans and were separating.

“After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple,” Bella wrote in a statement on Instagram on April 15. “‘While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.’”

However numerous reports have been released in the last several weeks indicating the two are already back together. The most recent came on Thursday from Us Weekly.

“Nikki called off the wedding earlier this month so she could have more time to make a decision with what she wanted in life,” an insider close to the pair told the magazine. “Calling off the wedding was the right decision at the moment and their relationship only grew from it. It didn’t mean that any love was lost, or that they lost any feelings for one another, but they both have realized that they love each other and want to be with one another.”

Bella has refrained from confirming that the two are back together. On Thursday she was spotted flirting with a mystery man while filming for Total Divas in Miami, but confirmed with TMZ on Friday that the whole thing was a prank.

The former WWE Diva explained the 21-year-old was a model hired to bartend for the cast, and that she purposefully flirted with him to freak out the paparazzi. She then clarified that she still considers herself single.

Cena, meanwhile, has stayed silent about the situation over the past week.

In a tease for the latest episode of Total Bellas, which airs on the E! Network on Sunday nights, Bella continued to give her side of the eventual April split by saying she felt “super confused” after the breakup.