‘90210’ Reunion: See Tori Spelling Photo With Former Co-Star

Beverly Hills, 90210 grads posed for a reunion snap Tuesday, giving fans of the drama some serious flashbacks.

Former co-stars Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering smiled together alongside her 10-month-old son Beau for a photo on Spelling’s Instagram.

In the caption, the actress had some fun crafting an alternative plot for their characters’ futures in Beverly Hills.

“#90210 Reunion (SPOILER ALERT)… Donna and Steve got married and had a baby!” Spelling joked alongside the reunion snap. “Jk. Just hanging with Uncle @ianziering and #BabyBeau…”

In the popular ’90s series, Spelling played Donna Martin and Ziering portrayed her friend Steve Sanders. The pair went 10 seasons without getting a storyline as love interests, so Spelling’s theory is pretty unlikely.

The actress and mom of five asked fans to play along by sharing potential plots “if there were to be a reunion of sorts.”

90210 fans took Spelling’s game seriously and filled the comments with ideas for a future revival. Among them were also comments of pure joy at the thought of a meet-up after nearly 18 years off the air — something Jennie Garth and Luke Perry have already perked up about.

“I would love to see and know that Kelly and Dylan got married and made it work. How is Nat’s marriage and family life? Is the Peach Pit still open? How’s Donna and David’s marriage??” one follower posed several questions.

Another took a more direct approach: “The whole gang owns & operates the Peach Pit now.”

“Kelly & Brandon married raising cows chickens wheat n corn on farm in Kansas. Donna n David own & run The Peach Pit the hottest coffee house in town. Dylan & Brenda together divorced then back together again & running Promises Rehab in Malibu. Dr Steve & Dr Janet plastic surgeons to every hot celeb in hollywood,” another fan dreamed.

More than specific plots was an overwhelming number of comments begging for any kind of 90210 original cast reunion.

A reunion!!! Yes please!! I don’t care what happens! Do it!!” one user wrote, capturing the general mood of Spelling’s followers.

Castmate Jennie Garth spoke out about the possibility of a reunion in July, telling Today hosts “there’s always a chance” of getting the group back together.

“We’ve talked about it and played with some ideas,” she elaborated to Us Weekly. “I don’t know where the project is now. I don’t know if it’s going to move forward, but I would be a part of it. I would be a part of it if it came up.”

Garth and Spelling have also toyed around with the idea of creating a new scripted sitcom together.

“She and I talk about teaming back up and doing something else because we really love working together,” she said. “We really want to do a comedy about ourselves, not autobiographical or anything but definitely our individual sensibilities. When we get together, we’re just silly and funny.”

The original Beverly Hills, 90210 cast also featured Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Brian Austin Green and Luke Perry, among others