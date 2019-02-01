Tori Spelling Confirms ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Revival Is Happening With Some Original Cast Members

The rumored Beverly Hills, 90210 revival of sorts is officially happening.

Original series star Tori Spelling revealed that the project is officially in the works and will feature some of the cast fo the original series.

“It’s confirmed,” Spelling said during a Friday interview on Access Live. “We’re doing a new 90210.”

The reality television star looked surprise when the hosts reacted in shock at the confirmation, adding “Did I just confirm something that wasn’t known?”

The actress then gave more details about the upcoming series, including what fans can expect to see on screen.

“It is the OG crew back together, and we’re playing heightened versions of ourselves,” she said. “The fans will be pleasantly surprised, though, because we will intercut that with scenes from the show. So it’ll be a whole ensemble cast.”

Some of the original actors may not be able to appear on the show regularly, however.

“Luke [Perry] has Riverdale, so Luke will do as many as he can do,” Spelling said in the video. “But almost the whole original cast.”

As for Shannen Doherty, Spelling said her availability is still up in the air after her breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.

“We would love to have her on… There is no status right now,” the Stori Telling author said.

Spelling’s confirmation comes a few weeks since reports surfaced about former 90210 stars Jennie Garth, Spelling, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Jason Priestley were working together on the new series, and having meetings with networks to pitch the project.

The original series aired from 1990 to 2000 and was created by Darren Star. The series followed students at West Beverly Hills High School in Los Angeles, and led to the 1992-1999 spinoff series Melrose Place, and shortened drama Models, Inc.

The CW also rebooted 90210, featuring Spelling, Garth and Doherty reprising the roles along with an entirely new cast starring AnnaLynne McCord, Shenae Grimes and Matt Lanter.

Spelling recently teased the revival in September 2018, telling Us Weekly: “We’re talking about it. We’re definitely talking about it. The cast all remained very close over the years… I know it’s something that the fans really want and we all love each other, so we would love to work together again.”

She added: “I think we are invested in … kind of turning a reboot on its heels and doing something a little different. So that’s why we’re taking our time to do it right.”