Classic ABC TV Show Actor Dies at His Florida Home: Robert Logan Was 82

Hollywood is mourning the death of actor Robert Logan. Most known for ABC detective drama 77 Sunset Strip in the early '60s Logan died of natural causes in Florida on May 6 at 82, his son, Anthony Logan, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. His family wanted to wait until this week to announce the news. He was born in Brooklyn on May 29, 1941, but moved to Los Angeles as a child. After accepting a baseball scholarship to the University of Arizona, he decided to attend Los Angeles City College due to a coaching change.

He caught the attention of a talent scout from Warner Bros. while at a restaurant one night and signed a contract. He made his acting debut in 1961 in the WB shows Maverick and Surfside 6. He also had a few different roles in 77 Sunset Strip, most notably as a valet parking attendant, succeeding Edd "Kookie" Byrnes. Logan appeared in Seasons 3 through 5 of 77 Sunset Strip, which ended in 1964. The series centered on two wisecracking, womanizing private detectives and starred Efrem Zimbalist Jr., Jacqueline Beer, Louis Quinn, Byron Keith, Roger Smith, Richard Long, and Joan Staley. It ran for six seasons and 206 episodes.

After the series was canceled, Logan went on to appear in shows such as Dr. Kildare and Mr. Novak, as well as the 1965 film Beach Ball. In 1965, he recurred in the first two seasons of NBC's Daniel Boone. Other credits include The Adventures of the Wilderness Family, Snowbeast, The Sea Gypsies, Death Ray 2000, A Night in Heaven, Riptide, Scorpion, and Patriots. Logan's final role was in the 1997 film Redboy 13 alongside Ven Scott, Charlie Schmidt, and Tito Villalobos Moreno.

Robert Logan's survivors include his wife of 39 years, Alina; his daughter, Courtney, and his son, Anthony; his daughter-in-law, Hayley; his granddaughters, Elsa, Ingrid, and Alma; and his siblings, Logan, Theresa, Janet, and Timothy. His family requests that donations be made in his memory to the Notre Dame Club of Miami, an "active, growing, not-for-profit club dedicated to providing Notre Dame Alumni, students, parents, and friends in the Miami, Florida, area with a wide variety of social, networking, and social concerns opportunities."