Top 10 (and Bottom 5) Shows of 2017

This was a big year for TV, both network and streaming.

As the line continues to further blur, more often series from both platforms are ending up on year-end lists, which can be a great thing, depending on what type of list you find yourself reading.

This year, many shows found themselves hitting the right notes leading to a versatile mix of top 10 shows that EW shared and we have adapted below.

However, with every year that brings top notch television there are also shows that just don’t quite land.

Check out the 10 best shows of 2017 (and the 5 worst ones) below, starting with…

Glow

Debuting on Netflix, Glow is a fictional series about the real life Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, who rose to fame in the ’80s.

The show stars Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Sydelle Noel, and Sydelle Noel as some of the main lady wrestlers, and comedian Marc Maron as their coach.

Season one launched in June of this year and the series was quickly renewed for a second season which will launch sometime in 2018.

Twin Peaks

Also known as Twin Peaks: The Return, this limited series took fans back into the world of FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper and the other bizarre cast of characters from the ’90s cult hit series.

In addition to being critically acclaimed, Showtime reported that the revival series lead to a record number of subscribers for their channel.

Twin Peaks star Kyle MacLachlan has even been nominated for Best Performance in a Miniseries or Television Film at the 75th Golden Globe Awards.

No word on whether the series will return, but creator David Lynch has expressed some interest in making another season.

Big Little Lies

Boasting star-power from the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Alexander Skarsgård, Adam Scott, Zoë Kravitz, and Laura Dern, this brand new HBO series has been well-loved by fans and critics alike.

The novel-turned-TV-series was written and created by David E. Kelley, most known for his work creating such series as Picket Fences, Chicago Hope, The Practice, Ally McBeal, Boston Public, and Boston Legal.

Even though it was initially promoted as a limited series, the success of Big Little Lies lead HBO to greenlight a second season.

The Good Place

The Good Place debuted last year and quickly became one of the most watched new TV comedies.

With a mix of sharp wit and fascinatingly complex character story lines that weave into each other seamlessly, The Good Place has more than earned its spot in the top 10 shows of 2017.

Starring Kristen Bell (Veronica Mars) and the incomparable Ted Danson (Cheers), season two of The Good Place is currently on break but is scheduled to return in January of 2018.

Rick and Morty

The popularity of “adult” cartoons can be a fickle thing. For every Simpsons, South Park, and Family Guy, there’s another hundred shows that just didn’t hit the mark.

Rick & Morty falls in line behind the aforementioned shows, however. Since its debut, the series, created by Justin Roiland (Fish Hooks) and Dan Harmon (Community), has proven itself a contender for greatest adult cartoon of all-time.

Season three aired from April to Oct. of this year, but no official announcement for season four has been made as of yet.

Insecure

Based partially on the web-series Awkward Black Girl, Insecure premiered in 2016, and debuted it’s second season in July of this year.

The show, which was co-created by series star Issa Rae and former Daily Show correspondent Larry Wilmore, was recently greenlit for a third season by HBO.

Additionally, Rae was previously nominated for a Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy award at the 2017 Golden Globes. Furthermore, the series holds a “100 percent fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Handmaids Tale

Hulu’s The Handmaids Tale is TV series adaptation of famed author Margaret Atwood’s novel by the same name, and has been widley acclaimed by both critics and fans.

It tells the story of Offred, a Handmaid in a dystopian future where women have become subjugated through a religious regime uprising.

The series stars Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men), Joseph Fiennes (American Horror Story), Yvonne Strahovski (Chuck), Alexis Bledel (Gilmore Girls), O. T. Fagbenle (Doctor Who), and Samira Wiley (Orange is the New Black).

DuckTales

In the late ’80s and early ’90s, Ducktales was a staple of childhood and simply could not be missed. This year, kids from a new generation got a chance to experience it’s sheer awesomeness when the series was rebooted on Disney XD.

Boasting voice talents from the likes of David Tennant (Doctor Who), Danny Pudi (Community), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Rec.), Bobby Moynihan (SNL), Kate Micucci (Raising Hope), and Beck Bennett (SNL), Ducktales debuted in mid-2017 to the joy of kids everywhere, and their Lunchpad McQuack-loving parents.

The hype around the series was so epic, that Disney announced it would be getting a second season before the first season even premiered.

American Crime

American Crime first landed on TV screens in 2015, and has a enjoyed a run of critical success ever since, most recently ending it’s third season in April of 2017.

It was an anthology series similar to American Horror Story in its format, and featured Felicity Huffman, Timothy Hutton, and Regina King. At both the 67th and 68th Primetime Emmy Awards King won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama/ Limited Series.

Unfortunately, while the show received high marks from critics, viewership was low and therefore ABC opted not to renew the series for a fourth season.

Mr. Robot

Mr. Robot is a dramatic thriller series that stars Rami Malek as a hacker who is recruited by Mr. Robot (played by Christian Slater) to help eradicate debt by hacking the biggest conglomerate on earth.

The series has been well-loved by fans and critics, even earning Malek an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

It was revealed recently that USA has renewed Mr. Robot for a fourth season, which will likely air sometime in the fall of 2018.

The Worst TV Shows of 2017

As previously mentioned, not all shows can achieve magnanimous levels of success. Some simply do not find an audience, some are not met with a positive critical response, and some endure both.

Below, you’ll find listed the five series that just didn’t hit the mark this year, according to EW.

Marvel’s Inhumans

Aired on NBC – Critically panned – Ratings steadily dropped with each episode – Future uncertain.

Megyn Kelly Today

Airs on NBC – Panned as “awkward” and a “disaster” – Dismal ratings – Continues to air, ratings have improved in recent weeks.

Snatch

Aired on Crackle, a streaming site owned by Sony – Stars Harry Potter alum Rupert Grint – Panned as “a synthetic rehash” of the Guy Ritchie film – Has been renewed for a second season.

Taboo

Aired on BBC One and FX – Created by and starring Tom Hardy – Panned as “an expensive vanity project” – Has been renewed for a second season.

APB

Aired on FOX – Debuted to mediocre ratings that steadily declined – Panned as “a true point-missing drama” – Canceled after one season