Tony Hawk ‘Excited’ for Guest Starring Role on Nickelodeon Hit ‘The Casagrandes’ (Exclusive)

Tony Hawk is riding his skateboard into The Casagrandes for a guest spot on the Nickelodeon show’s Friday, Jan. 14 episode “Skaters Gonna Hate.” Hawk has a big part in the episode as Ronnie Anne and her friends ask Carlos X to coach against him. In a PopCulture.com exclusive clip, Carlos goes to extreme measures to see what Tony is doing. The Casagrandes is a spinoff of The Loud House and was developed by Michael Rubiner and Miguel Puga.

In the new episode, Ronnie Anne Santiago (Izabella Alvarez) asks her uncle Carlos (Carlos Alazraqui) to coach her skateboard team with her friends, since Carlos was a skateboarding star in college. He even had a nickname, Carlos X, given to him by his friends. Ronnie Anne’s rival skate team is now being coached by Hawk, whom Carlos believes sabotaged his career. In reality, the animated Hawk is just as good-natured as the real Hawk and plays by the rules.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hawk told PopCulture.com exclusively that being on the show was not only a humbling moment for him but one he really appreciated thanks to his kids being big fans. “I consider skateboarding a sport and art form, and a lifestyle that has shaped my identity. My career has given me a unique opportunity to travel extensively and share my passion to new audiences across the globe,” Hawk said. “My kids and I love Nickelodeon, so I am excited to now voice my animated self in The Casagrandes, where skateboarding is embraced in the show.”

The Casagrandes centers on Ronnie Anne Santiago, who moved to Great Lakes City with her brother Bobby (Carlos PenaVega) and her mother Maria (Sumalee Montano). She is now living near her extended family, including her grandparents Hector (Ruben Garfias) and Rosa (Sonia Manzano), her aunt Frida (Roxana Ortega) and uncle Carlos, and her cousins Carlota, C.J., Carl, and Carlitos. Rubiner is executive producer and Puga serves as co-executive producer. Award-winning cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz is a consulting producer.

The Casagrandes launched on Nickelodeon in October 2019. The show was nominated for Outstanding Children’s Animated Series and won Outstanding Main Title for an Animated Program at the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards. Ronnie Anne and her family were introduced in The Loud House. Both The Loud House and The Casagrandes are available to stream on Paramount+.



Hawk, 53, is one of the best-known skateboarders on the planet and has 10 Summer X Games gold medals. He also has a skateboarding video game series that carries his name, with the latest game, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 being released in September 2020. Hawk has made dozens of cameos in shows and movies and even competed on The Masked Singer in 2020.