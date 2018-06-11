Denzel Washington Already Stole the Tony Awards Spotlight With Hilarious Reaction

Moments after losing the first award of the night, Denzel Washington’s slow clap after the Mean Girls cast performed at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards took away the attention from the spirited tunes.

Washington was nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play for his role as Theodore “Hickey” Hickman in The Iceman Cometh. But he lost to Andrew Garfield, who starred in the new production of Angels in America as Prior Walter.

Washington likely was not in a happy mood after the loss, which could explain why he was in no mood to smile after Mean Girls.

Here are some of the reactions from viewers at home.

Well, Denzel Washington is not into Mean Girls #Tonys2018 — Laura Hankin (@LauraHankin) June 11, 2018



Another fan is hoping someone makes a GIF out of the scene soon.

Dear @Denzealots and #TonyAwards twitter–did anyone catch a GIF of Mr Denzel Washington’s face at the end of the #MeanGirls number? I’m going to need that–thanks in advance! #Denzel — LE (@ArtsHumana) June 11, 2018

One person suggested audiences at home might not know why Washington is even at the Tonys.

denzel washington is in the audience and he looks just as confused as the rest of america as to why he’s at the Tonys — amanda portillo ⚯͛ (@aportillo20) June 11, 2018



Another person said Washington’s response to Mean Girls was “priceless.”

Denzel Washington watching people perform the awful Mean Girls the Musical is priceless. #Tonys2018 #TonyAwards — Mark Moses (@MarkMosesShow) June 11, 2018



Washington looked as unimpressed as this viewer.

lol I loved Denzel Washington’s bored and unimpressed expression at that number. Same here Denzel. Ugh #TonyAwards — Heather (@angelwolfhh) June 11, 2018

“I love that (King) Denzel Washington is like ‘do I have to stay for the rest of this?’” added another fan.

I love that (King) Denzel Washington is like “do I have to stay for the rest of this?” 😂😳🏆 — ashlee voorsanger (@disashter) June 11, 2018



Washington does already have a Tony Award on his shelf for 2010’s Fences. Washington later turned the August Wilson play into a movie, which earned Viola Davis an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. Washington also has two Oscars for his supporting role in Glory (1990) and for his leading role in Training Day (2001).

