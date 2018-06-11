TV Shows

Denzel Washington Already Stole the Tony Awards Spotlight With Hilarious Reaction

Moments after losing the first award of the night, Denzel Washington’s slow clap after the Mean […]

Moments after losing the first award of the night, Denzel Washington’s slow clap after the Mean Girls cast performed at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards took away the attention from the spirited tunes.

Washington was nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play for his role as Theodore “Hickey” Hickman in The Iceman Cometh. But he lost to Andrew Garfield, who starred in the new production of Angels in America as Prior Walter.

Washington likely was not in a happy mood after the loss, which could explain why he was in no mood to smile after Mean Girls.

Here are some of the reactions from viewers at home.

Another fan is hoping someone makes a GIF out of the scene soon.

One person suggested audiences at home might not know why Washington is even at the Tonys.

Another person said Washington’s response to Mean Girls was “priceless.”

Washington looked as unimpressed as this viewer.

“I love that (King) Denzel Washington is like ‘do I have to stay for the rest of this?’” added another fan.

Washington does already have a Tony Award on his shelf for 2010’s Fences. Washington later turned the August Wilson play into a movie, which earned Viola Davis an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. Washington also has two Oscars for his supporting role in Glory (1990) and for his leading role in Training Day (2001).

