Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Reacts to Internet’s Confused Reaction to Caribbean Accent at Golden Globes

While his famous father was busy receiving the Cecil B. Demille award, Chet Hanks (aka rapper Chet Haze) was going viral on Twitter for his Caribbean accent. On his Instagram account, Chet posted a video of himself on the red carpet at the Golden Globes talking about his father’s big night. Shortly after he posted the clip, the video made the rounds on Twitter and many users expressed confusion over the rapper’s interesting, faux accent.

“why is Tom Hanks‘ son Chet Hanks speaking patois?” one Twitter user wrote alongside the clip in question.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The tweet has already amassed over 30,000 likes and prompted many others to express their own opinions over Chet’s move. As TooFab has also noted, numerous sites such as CNN, Buzzfeed, and Us Weekly have all discussed Tom Hanks’ son’s video. Following the outpouring of confusion over his Instagram post, Chet has taken to the social media site yet again to respond with his side of the story.

why is Tom Hanks’ son Chet Hanks speaking patois? pic.twitter.com/mNh8ih8JhA — Brittny Pierre 🥳♒️ (@sleep2dream) January 6, 2020

On Instagram, Chet posted a screenshot from a CNN article about his previous Instagram video. According to him, people should be much more concerned with current events than his confusing post on social media.

“Average citizens: damn this is scary I can’t believe we’re on the verge of WW3 let me check the news smh,” he wrote before pointing out what CNN has reported. He also included a string of laughing emojis in his caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗧 𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗞𝗦 ♠️ (@chethanx) on Jan 6, 2020 at 7:07am PST

It’s interesting to note that TooFab previously spoke with Chet about cultural appropriation claims in 2018. In his interview with the publication, the rapper expressed that culture “isn’t race based.”

“Culture — as far as pop culture, as far as modern American culture, as far as what’s cool and hip — it isn’t race based,” he said at the time “It’s not about what race you are. It’s not even about what kind of socioeconomic class you come from. It’s beyond race, it’s beyond class and I think that’s what kids these days are exhibiting.”

“Hip-hop culture is no longer a sub-culture of American culture,” Chet continued. “Rap music has surpassed every genre. Rap music is bigger than pop music, it’s bigger than rock, it’s bigger than EDM. That’s what’s cool right now. That’s what kids are being raised up in. I think racial tensions are making everything very sensitive right now, but I think the next generation — younger kids — understand that’s it’s not about race and it’s not about class.”

Photo Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty