Tom Cruise to Be James Corden's Wingman for Final 'Late Late Show'

James Corden's exit from The Late Late Show will arrive with a little help from a repeat guest on the show. Tom Cruise will follow up on his prior appearances and attempt to top the over-the-top segments the Top Gun star has launched in the past. That's a lot of toppings. CBS confirmed the news on Friday, according to Entertainment Tonight, with a primetime special titled The Last Last Late Late Show airing at 11 p.m. ET/PT on April 27. Cruise will take part in a musical performance during a production of The Lion King at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. The Top Gun star will join Corden as the lovable Timon and Pumbaa from the Disney classic, filming their cameo appearance last night. So while it isn't flying in a fighter jet like Cruise did to promote Top Gun: Maverick or HALO jumping in a similar fashion to the stunt from Mission: Impossible Fallout. The Late Late Show Instagram page share a photo of Cruise and Corden in their respective costumes. More stars will appear on the special, with fingers crossed for a potential version of Celebrity Noses that actually goes off without a hitch. It's the necessary finale moment we all deserve. Fans can also likely expect a new edition of Carpool Karaoke or a final performance of Crosswalk the Musical. James Corden has been the host of The Late Late Show since 2015, taking over for Craig Ferguson and closing out CBS' new look for late-night programming after David Letterman's retirement. Since his debut, Corden has become a favorite host in the late night realm before becoming a point of contention for a lot of people in the media. A good example is the recent spat Corden had with a New York restauranteur over the host's rude treatment of staff. There was also a lot of criticism of Corden's performances in films like Into The Woods and the big-screen adaptation of Cats. Still, Corden is not giving up on things and he shared as much in his exit reveal. "This will be my last year hosting the show. When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know? And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now, that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there," Corden said. "We still have a year to go and we are all determined to make this the best year we have ever had making this show. We are going to go out with a bang."

