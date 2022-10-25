James Corden Addresses Restaurant Drama on 'Late Late Show'

James Corden is apologizing publicly for being "ungracious" to a server at the New York City restaurant Balthazar after the owner of the hotspot temporarily banned the late-night host, putting him on blast on social media. Corden revealed on Monday's The Late Late Show, that he typically adopts "quite a British attitude" towards stories about him to "never complain" about them and "never explain."

However, after speaking to his father about the situation, Corden explained, "As my dad pointed out to me on Saturday, he said, 'Son, well, you did complain. So you might need to explain.'" The Carpool Karaoke star recounted what went down during his most recent trip to Balthazar with his wife, during which owner Keith McNally claimed on Instagram last week that Corden "began yelling like crazy" to a server who brought his wife's egg yolk omelet out incorrectly twice.

"So we sit down, we ordered. And my wife explained that she has a serious food allergy, right? So when everybody's meals came, my wife was given the food that she was allergic to," Corden said. "She hadn't taken a bite, we sent it back, all was good. As her meal came wrong to the table for the third time, in the heat of the moment, I made a sarcastic, rude comment about cooking it myself. And it is a comment I deeply regret."

The comedian explained that he understands "the difficulties of being a server," having "worked shifts at restaurants for years." He continued, "I have such respect and I value anyone that does such a job. And the team at that restaurant are so great. That is why I love it there." The Mammals executive producer said it wasn't until McNally called him out on social media that he realized his behavior was wrong.

"Because I didn't shout or scream – like I didn't get up out of my seat, I didn't call anyone names or use derogatory language – I have been walking around thinking that I hadn't done anything wrong, right? But the truth is I have. I made a rude comment. And it was wrong," Corden continued. "It was an unnecessary comment. It was ungracious to the server."

Corden said he called up McNally and the two had a "good talk," which the restauranteur also confirmed on Instagram last week, saying that "all is forgiven." The late-night host continued that while he was happy to deal with the situation privately, he wanted to clear the air with people who were "upset" having read the story. "I hate, as I said to the owner that day, that I ever upset anybody, ever, it was never my intention. It just wasn't," he added. "And I love that restaurant. I love the staff there. I hope I'm allowed in again one day. So when I'm back in New York I can go there, and apologize in person which is something I will absolutely do."