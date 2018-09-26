Tom Arnold Reacts to Roseanne’s Fate on ‘The Conners’

Tom Arnold has nothing to say about Roseanne Barr's character reportedly being killed off the Roseanne spinoff, The Conners.

The outspoken comedian and host of The Hunt for the Trump Tapes (who was a former writer on Roseanne and married to Barr from 1990 to 1994) was asked on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen about his reaction to the news that Barr's character would be killed off the show.

"Wait, I hadn't heard. Is that true? Oh my god!" Arnold said after a Twitter commenter asked. He added that he wasn't sure what he could say without ruining his relationship with ABC. "I don't think they're going to ask me back, either way you look at it," he said.

When Cohen pressed him on the matter, he said, "I don't know what to think...I think this: Sara Gilbert is a jinx on every show she's on this year, let me tell you that. I'm kidding."

Gilbert starred in Roseanne and will star in The Conners. She is also a co-host on The Talk, which longtime host Julie Chen recently exited, and has a recurring character on The Big Bang Theory, which is in its final season.

"I wish them all the best, oh boy, I don't know," Arnold concluded his rambling response.

When Cohen asked about Arnold calling Barr a "racist," he replied, "She wasn't racist when I was with her. Look at her Twitter feed, look at how she is. She couldn't say one good thing about Obama. Something happened. But she wasn't like that [before], though."

Arnold previously said that he thought Barr would invite him on the Roseanne revival before it was canceled after Barr sent a racist tweet in May. According to Rolling Stone, Arnold thought Barr might invite him back since she did ask him to participate in Comedy Central's 2012 Barr roast. The invite never came, but he did learn that his agent went around his back to sign Barr — which left him without an agent and beginning to feel blacklisted from potential jobs from ABC.

When ABC fired Barr in May, Arnold said he sent an email to his agent, asking "Want me back yet?"

He previously told The Hollywood Reporter that he suspected Barr may have self-imploded on purpose so that the revival wouldn't get a second season.

"It had to happen," Arnold said. "And I am going to tell you the truth, she wanted it to happen, if you saw how her tweets escalated this weekend. If it hadn't happened yesterday, this season would have been so awful for everyone every day because she would have felt like she was [being] taken advantage [of], just like when I left the show."

While Roseanne's fate is unknown on The Conners, fans can seek answers when the show premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET.