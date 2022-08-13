'Today Show' Co-Host Clears Air After 'Pushing' Jenna Bush Hager On Air

Justin Sylvester cleared the air on Instagram about his viral move on Wednesday's Today show, where he appeared to push Jenna Bush Hager away."People thought that she was invading my space, and that's actually not the truth," said the TV co-host in an August 12 video while receiving a facial.

"What we were doing was we were both flirting. … well, I was flirting with the chef because he was so cute and I was pushing her out of the way so I could have a one-on-one moment with the chef." Sylvester then praised Bush Hager saying, "That girl is one of the nicest, most welcoming people that I've ever met," adding he "hates that people are taking [the moment] out of context."

His altercation with Bush Hager occurred this week while the 35-year-old co-hosted Wednesday's episode of the morning talk show. While receiving instructions for making chicken in a cooking segment, Bush Hager, 40, patted Sylvester's back and put one arm around his shoulders.

The Daily Pop star leaned out of the way, but Bush Hager wouldn't budge, so he pushed her away with one arm. Laughing at the brush-off, Bush Hager stepped back just as close.

In response to the former first daughter's persistent attempts to touch Sylvester's back, he glanced up, smiled, and shoved her one last time out of the way. Bush Hager raised her eyebrows at the cameras as she backed up.

Viewers criticized Bush Hager's actions were on social media. Many felt Bush Hager overstepped her boundaries during the silent interaction. Others referred to her behavior as "disturbing." However, Sylvester clarified that that wasn't the case before things worsened.

Sylvester is a regular Today show contributor and native of Los Angeles. He received his bachelor's degree from Louisiana State University. In 2010, he got his big break on Actors Entertainment after working as a personal assistant, life coach, consultant, and stylist.

He first gained popularity on the 2012 season of Beverly Hills Nannies as The Ladysitter. Later, Sylvester became a presenter on E! News Live and a co-host of Daily Pop alongside Catt Sadler, which helped him gain traction online.