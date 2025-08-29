‘Today’ Show Anchor Dylan Dreyer Has Been Absent This Week: Here’s Why

Dylan Dreyer is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at her time away from TODAY.

The meteorologist, who has been absent from the NBC morning show since Wednesday, took to Instagram Thursday to reveal she has been in Alaska filming an upcoming project with Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild‘s Peter Gros.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sharing clips and photos from their time filming together on Instagram, Dreyer wrote, “Made it back to Alaska!! This time for a future episode of @wildkingdomtv I’m going to have to toughen up a bit to stand alongside the great @peterwgros but these salmon are strong and feisty!!”

The TV personality is also the host of NBC’s wildlife documentary series Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer and has previously filmed with Wild Kingdom‘s Rae Wynn-Grant.

Friday, Dreyer shared another moment from filming with Wild Kingdom, writing, “Our trek around Alaska continues for an upcoming episode of @wildkingdomtv.”

She continued, “Who knew this gigantic Stellar sea lion would be so lovable and cute?! I’ve been learning so much about how these impressive animals live in the wilds of Alaska…blubber and all…and what scientists at @alaskasealifecenter are doing to help them thrive!”

Dreyer’s time in Alaska comes more than a month after she announced that her marriage to husband Brian Fichera was coming to an end after 12 years.

“For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between,” wrote Dreyer on Instagram at the time. “I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you’ve given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate.”

Despite their decision to separate, Dreyer said that she and her ex were remaining “the closest of friends” as they co-parent their three children — Calvin, 8, Oliver, 5, and Rusty, 3 — and the two have since reunited for a family vacation.

“We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another,” Dreyer wrote in July, concluding, “Thank you as always for your support.”