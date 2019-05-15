Tiffany Haddish Announced as New ‘Kids Say the Darndest Things’ Host

Tiffany Haddish will reportedly host a reboot of Kids Say the Darndest Things on ABC.

Another TV comedy classic is making a comeback, and it has enlisted one of today’s biggest stars. Haddish will take over the show once hosted by Bill Cosby, chatting with motor-mouthed kids in front of a live studio audience. According to a report by Variety, the show will debut this fall in a Sunday night time slot.

ABC hopes to fit Kids Say the Darndest Things between the network’s other family-friendly reality shows — America’s Funniest Home Videos and Shark Tank. Kids Say the Darndest Things features a mixture of segments from within the studio and those filmed all around the country. Haddish will serve as an executive producer as well as host.

“When I was dreaming of stars I wanted to bring to ABC, Tiffany Haddish was top of my list,” ABC entertainment president Karey Burke said on Tuesday morning. “Tiffany starring in and producing this iconic series is everything I hoped for.”

“I’m excited to hear what kids have to say these days because I can’t understand what they are saying on social media,” Haddish added in her own statement. “They’re using too many abbreviations!”

ABC made no mention of Cosby or his version of the show in their press release on Tuesday. Cosby hosted Kids Say the Darndest Things from 1998 to 2000 on CBS. However, given his recent deluge of sexual assault charges, it makes sense that the new production would want to distance itself from his name.

Thankfully, the show goes back much further than that. The concept actually originated as a segment on a radio show called House Party back in 1945. Later, it moved to TV with the show on Art Linkletter’s House Party.

Throughout all those years, CBS TV Studios has maintained the rights to the show’s format and style in its various incarnations. The studio will be producing the new show along with Haddish’s company and Anvil 1893. According to CBS TV Studios president David Stapf, they are excited about this new version.

“It’s a warm and funny family program that is sure to provide both tears and peals of laughter to viewers of all ages,” Stapf said.

Haddish will reportedly carry on with her other TV ventures, including her starring role on TBS’ The Last O.G. with Tracy Morgan. She also provides the voice of Tuca on Netflix’s animated series Tuca and Bertie, and has a new stand-up comedy special coming to Netflix this year.



Kids Say the Darndest Things will premiere this fall on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.